Bills release Aaron Williams and sign safeties Hyde, Poyer

4:21 Attorneys describe allegations woman altered crime scene to support self defense claim Pause

1:06 Former prison nurse accused of having sex with inmate

0:42 Man shot dead in Warner Robins

4:48 Lawyers describe conflicting witness statements in Dream Bar & Lounge killing case

4:18 Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of a 'mooching' roommate and a clothes-stealing lover

1:32 Putting the puzzle pieces together

1:32 Man had been dead for days at InTown Suites

1:21 His number was the last one in a dead man's phone. Now he's charged with murder

0:51 Scenes From The 34th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival Parade