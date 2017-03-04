List of QBs selected in first round of NFL draft since 2000

The quarterback crop isn't particularly deep this year, although Mitch Trubisky, DeShaun Watson, DeShone Kizer and Patrick Mahomes could hear their names called in the first round of the NFL draft.
None are in the conversation to go No. 1 — like Jared Goff did last year.
He's one of a dozen QBs who were the top overall pick since 2000, when five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was the 199th overall selection.
Here's a list of the 45 quarterbacks selected in the first round this century:
2016:
1. Jared Goff, California, Rams
2. Carson Wentz, North Dakota State, Eagles
26. Paxton Lynch, Memphis, Broncos
___
2015:
1. Jameis Winston, Florida State, Buccaneers
2. Marcus Mariota, Oregon, Titans
___
2014:
3. Blake Bortles, Central Florida, Jaguars
22. Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M, Browns
32. Teddy Bridgewater, Louisville, Vikings
___
2013:
16. EJ Manuel, Florida State, Bills
___
2012:
1. Andrew Luck, Stanford, Colts
2. Robert Griffin III, Baylor, Redskins
8. Ryan Tannehill, Texas A&M, Dolphins
22. Brandon Weeden, Oklahoma State, Browns
___
2011:
1. Cam Newton, Auburn, Panthers
8. Jake Locker, Washington, Titans
10. Blaine Gabbert, Missouri, Jaguars
12. Christian Ponder, Florida State, Vikings
___
2010:
1. Sam Bradford, Oklahoma, Rams
25. Tim Tebow, Florida, Broncos
___
2009:
1. Matthew Stafford, Georgia, Lions
5. Mark Sanchez, USC, Jets
17. Josh Freeman, Kansas State, Buccaneers
___
2008:
3. Matt Ryan, Boston College, Falcons
18. Joe Flacco, Delaware, Ravens
___
2007:
1. JaMarcus Russell, LSU, Raiders
22. Brady Quinn, Notre Dame, Browns
___
2006:
3. Vince Young, Texas, Titans
10. Matt Leinart, USC, Cardinals
11. Jay Cutler, Vanderbilt, Broncos
___
2005:
1. Alex Smith, Utah, 49ers
24. Aaron Rodgers, Cal, Packers
25. Jason Campbell, Auburn, Redskins
___
2004:
1. Eli Manning, Mississippi, Chargers
4. Philip Rivers, North Carolina State, Giants
11. Ben Roethlisberger, Miami (Ohio), Steelers
22. J.P. Losman, Tulane, Bills
___
2003:
1. Carson Palmer, USC, Bengals
7. Byron Leftwich, Marshall, Jaguars
19. Kyle Boller, Cal, Ravens
22. Rex Grossman, Florida, Bears
___
2002:
1. David Carr, Fresno State, Texans
3. Joey Harrington, Oregon, Lions
32. Patrick Ramsey, Tulane, Redskins
___
2001:
1. Michael Vick, Virginia Tech, Falcons
___
2000:
18. Chad Pennington, Marshall, Jets
