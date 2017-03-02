AP source: Jets releasing WR Brandon Marshall

0:50 Aerial view as authorities arrive for another day of searching Pause

0:41 Entrance to Ben Hill County pecan farm where GBI searching for remains of Tara Grinstead

0:38 Search continues for remains of Tara Grinstead

1:11 Two dead in sports bar shooting

0:48 Man on bike hit on Vineville at Riley Avenue

2:24 "We can't get slack 'cause trouble coming every day," Bloomfield businessman says

0:23 Telegraph recently talked to man wanted for killing girlfriend

1:21 Porter Elementary reading initiatives keep students on track

1:04 Hundreds look for paper treasures