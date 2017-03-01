‘Johnny Football’ wants to take the field again

Johnny Manziel isn’t done with the NFL.
The former Texas A&M quarterback whose first shot at NFL stardom did not end well is on the comeback trail, according to SEC Country’s Texas A&M page.
Manziel, whose time with the Cleveland Browns was known more for parties and other conflicts than anything he did on the field, has re-hired agent Erik Burkhardt and is drawing interest from teams at the NFL combine.
NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport is confirming the interest in Manziel.
Comeback is real: Johnny Manziel has re-hired agent @ErikBurkhardt after Burkhardt had him make serious commitments, per @MikeGarafolo & me— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2017
According to SEC Country, part of Manziel’s comeback has involved voluntary drug tests in which he has produced clean results.
That said, there isn’t pure harmony between Manziel and the NFL.
According to Bleacher Report, Manziel expressed a distrust in the NFL during proceedings Tuesday in front of a Dallas judge as part of case involving assault charges involving his ex-girlfriend.
Manziel faces a potential year in jail and $4,000 fine if he doesn’t complete the terms of a conditional agreement in that case. The judge in that case, according to Bleacher Report, said Manziel failed to provide a timely update on his progress toward that agreement.
Should Manziel return to the NFL, he still faces discipline under the league’s domestic violence policy.
