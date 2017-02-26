Adams ready for big step at NFL Scouting Combine

It’s not the first step of the draft process, but the NFL Scouting Combine certainly is a big one. And former Dooly County standout Montravius Adams is ready to take that step.
Adams will take part in the annual event this week in Indianapolis after a strong four-year career at Auburn. The NFL draft is set for April 27-29 in Philadelphia.
“Just trying to stay focused and stay consistent and keep improving and be ready for all this stuff that’s coming with the combine, so when it comes to that day, I can be at my highest point and be at my peak,” Adams said of his focus.
Adams played 52 games at Auburn and started 36, including 26. He finished with 151 career tackles.
NFL.com lists Adams’ strengths as: “Low out of his stance and with good explosiveness. Springs into gaps to stress guards and split double teams. Usually first into neutral zone. Disruptive when working the gaps. Burly lower half with good thickness through his hips and thighs. Powerful leg drive pushes him through blocker’s shoulder and into the backfield. Motor seemed to be revved more consistently in 2016 than in 2015. Pursues from backside with hustle. Has some bull rush potential if he keeps pads low.”
And the site says his weaknesses are: “Strikes head first with eyes down losing sight of the play. Doesn’t utilize hands well enough to keep himself clean. Needs to improve punch and extension to add value as a two-gap tackle. Sticks on blocks and labors to disengage. Short stepper with limited lateral effectiveness as pass rusher. Active as rusher but fails to stress the edge often enough. Has carried label as underachiever at times. Has talent but needs to more consistently play to it.”
Adams is listed as a second- or third-round pick by CBSsports.com, NFLdraftscout.com and Walterfootball.com. Foxsports.com had him listed as a third-round pick in December.
“I would say it’s a major part of it,” Adams said of the combine’s importance in the draft process. “Some people might test better than others, so there’s going to be a lot of people out there trying prove a lot of different stuff to these teams. A lot of people said I had a pretty good senior season, and that should help. I was proud of that. I was consistent, and I was happy with the way that worked out.”
