Zoo Atlanta pays off bet ... exterminator not included

The comeback the New England Patriots put on the Atlanta Falcons — or the Falcons’ crash against the Patriots, depending on point of view — just won’t go away.
Sure, Falcons fans were dejected following their team’s Feb. 5 overtime loss in which the Patriots put together the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. But, thanks to Zoo Atlanta, Falcons fans might just have a small measure of payback.
According to a CNN report, Zoo Atlanta paid off a bet with Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island by naming one of its baby animals after Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
The animal? A male Madagascar hissing cockroach.
Losing a bet, @ZooATL just named a baby Madagascar hissing cockroach after Patriots QB Tom Brady: https://t.co/MkBM7PkHHn pic.twitter.com/GyfILhAQNd— Atlanta Magazine (@AtlantaMagazine) February 13, 2017
CNN reported that the male Madagascar hissing cockroach “is known for being aggressive” and that the cockroach will join a family that carries names from the late 1960s and early 1970s television show “The Brady Bunch.”
The zoos clarified the bet involved naming a cockroach after the winning quarterback. So if there’s a silver lining to defeat for Falcons fans, it’s knowing that there isn’t a cockroach out there named after Matt Ryan.
