Simpson takes role as Falcons assistant defensive line coach

The Atlanta Falcons continue to make changes to their coaching staff, and they have added a defensive assistant who had a short stint in the college ranks.
Jess Simpson will be named Atlanta’s defensive assistant to the defensive line, according to source close to the situation. He will work alongside defensive line coach Bryant Young, who was hired as the Falcons’ defensive line coach Friday after Bryant Cox was relieved of his duties.
Simpson makes the jump after recently assuming a role as defensive line coach at Georgia State. He was with the Panthers for two months and stayed with the program through National Signing Day as a recruiter of the northern Atlanta area.
Simpson was at the helm for 11 seasons at Buford, leading the program to a 164-12 record and seven GHSA championships.
In addition to firing Cox, the Falcons fired defensive coordinator Richard Smith, who recently landed with the San Diego Chargers. Smith was replaced by Marquand Manuel, who was promoted from defensive backs coach with Doug Mallory filling that vacancy.
The Falcons lost to New England 34-28 in Super Bowl LI after leading 28-3. Atlanta had 34 sacks this season, which ranked in the top half of the league.
