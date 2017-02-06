Why was this Falcons fan late to school? They ‘failed to rise up’

Employees at Greater Atlanta Christian School in Gwinnett County found humor in their students’ tardy excuses Monday morning.
After the Atlanta Falcons fell to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, some students used the loss in their reasons for being late. In a facebook post, the school said one student’s excuse of failing to “Rise Up” was their favorite tardy excuse ever.
One college professor at Georgia Southern also took the loss hard. A student tweeted a screenshot of an email stating that class was canceled Monday because the professor was “in mourning.” The tweet went viral with over 2,000 retweets and 4,000 likes.
My professor tho pic.twitter.com/1uKzyjLwVX— LaTharreo (@Kvng_Kel) February 6, 2017
