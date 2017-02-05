Local News
Sports
Obituaries
Shopping
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
E-Edition
Newsletters
Subscribe
Archive Search
News
All News
Local
Houston & Peach
The Sun News
Crime
Education
Databases
Business
Nation/World
Opinion
Weird News
Sports
All Sports
High Schools
University of Georgia
Bulldogs Beat
Georgia Tech
Mercer
Columns & Blogs
MLB & Braves
NFL & Falcons
NBA & Hawks
Auto Racing
Golf
NHL/Macon Mayhem
Politics
Politics
Elections
Living
All Living
Family
Food
Home & Garden
Religion
Celebrations
Mark Ballard
Dear Abby
Entertainment
Entertainment
Out & About
Celebrities
Music
Restaurants
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Calendars
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
Editorial Cartoons
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
Blogs & Columns
Opinion Columns & Blogs
Charles E. Richardson
Your Say
Obituaries
Education Together
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Place An Ad
Contests
About Us
NFL & Atlanta Falcons
February 5, 2017 5:48 PM
Live: Falcons clash with Patriots in Super Bowl LI
NRG Stadium, site of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game, is pictured Saturday in Houston. The New England Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Charlie Riedel
AP
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Live Blog Super Bowl 51
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
NFL & Atlanta Falcons
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
0:33
Camellia trail opens in Middle Georia
Pause
1:46
Mercer gears up for spring practice
3:08
Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes
1:30
Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch
2:01
Parents tackle tough questions about race in schools
2:04
Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts
0:33
Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case
3:08
Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers
5:45
White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration
2:32
Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
2 days ago
Who's your Super Bowl team?
2:15
2 days ago
Who's your Super Bowl team?
1:34
13 days ago
Raucous crowd helps Falcons close Georgia Dome in style
0:45
a month ago
Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true
View more video
NFL & Atlanta Falcons
Live: Falcons clash with Patriots in Super Bowl LI
Five things to watch in Super Bowl LI
Khalil Mack edges Von Miller for top defensive player
Grieving moms, wives form front line against CTE at Super Bowl
Cowboys' Tony Romo not considering retirement, report says
Sports Videos
Comments