1:16 'I do have a conscience' burglar tells his victims Pause

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

4:12 Cop Shop Podcast: BMW 'test drive' leads straight to jail

2:53 Is racial concentration an issue in Bibb County Schools?

1:14 Cordele TV man plays paparazzi in "I, Tonya"

3:13 Judge overrules attorney for teen charged with murder of Sam Poss

1:07 Security camera captures storm chaos in Warner Robins

3:15 Woman cries, pleads guilty in boyfriend's 2014 death

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes