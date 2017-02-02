Wanna bet? Then the Super Bowl is your weekend of dreams

The game is not enough.
Preparing the food and hydration isn’t enough.
Cloaking yourself in your team’s attire isn’t enough.
The Super Bowl may be about one thing more than anything: betting.
Whether it is legally in the lone state that sports betting is legal — Nevada — or everywhere else, off shore, on the Internet or just with friends, the Super Bowl is a burly day for betting.
Probably enough to add a hotel in Las Vegas or Atlantic City on that day alone. Of the nearly $5 billion to be wagered on the game, the Amerigan Gaming Assocation estimates all of about $132 million will be done so legally.
Who hasn’t been part of an office pool? And then unhappily watched somebody more interested in the commercials than the game come away with the loot?
The simple stuff is that New England is favored to win by 3 or 3 1/2 points, and that the teams will combine for 58 points, the over/under.
The person who bets more than once a year can study some things, and gambling outlets put out reams — or megabytes — of information to study. So there are a variety of things to be on other than just the generic spread and over/under.
Some numbers:
▪ 13-3: The Patriots were 13-3 against the spread in the regular season.
▪ 13-3: The Falcons were 13-3 to pass the over/under spread, the biggest mark since Denver in 1997.
▪ 2-0: Both teams have covered their spreads in the playoffs.
The AFC is just 1-4 as the favorite in the past five such occasions.
But you want funky things to be on? Step on in and take a seat.
▪ Length of the national anthem
▪ How does the coin toss fall, heads or tails
▪ The jersey number of the first player to score, and whether it’s odd or even.
▪ Can Tom Brady get 2.5 yards rushing?
▪ Will Devonta Freeman or Tevin Coleman have more rushing yards?
▪ What hair color will dominate the head of halftime star Lady Gaga?
▪ The color of Bill Belichick’s hoodie
USA Today pokes fun at 109 “ridiculous prop bets”, and yes, some are absurd:
▪ Will there be a Hail Mary? Odds are no, since Aaron Rodgers isn’t there.
▪ Odds of a defensive touchdown? Slim, since Alabama isn’t there.
▪ Color of the Gatorade bath
▪ Will there be a repeat of Super Bowl XLVII when there was a light delay? Some will keep an eye on Roger Goodell’s location and if he’s near a power box if the Patriots get too far ahead.
▪ Will there be a streaker? There’s no line on whether said streaker is worthy of being nekkid in public.
▪ Number of times FOX stars pop up on the screen
Our friends at Oddshark.com have some funny and unique ones:
▪ Will Luke Bryan bungle a word or phrase in the National Anthem?
▪ Will there be a flea-flicker pass?
▪ Total tackles and assists for scores of players
▪ How many times will President Trump be referenced?
It doesn’t seem to be mentioned anywhere specifically, but the odds say that it’ll be New England owner Robert Kraft doing a little dance Sunday night.
Ah, but odds can be wrong. Arthur Blank should stay loose.
