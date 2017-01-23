Watch Arthur Blank shake his tailfeather after the Falcons win the NFC Championship

Arthur Blank is a happy man.
After his team entered the 2016 NFL season completely out of the Super Bowl conversation, the Atlanta Falcons owner got to watch them punch their ticket to Houston with a 44-21 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Sunday.
This will be the Falcons’ second trip to the Super Bowl in franchise history. Blank couldn’t contain his excitement during the team’s celebration on the Georgia Dome field, and he and his wife, Angela Macuga, were caught on camera sharing a dance.
Arthur Blank dancing again pic.twitter.com/6Vvqfqsncy— Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) January 22, 2017
Apparently dancing is Blank’s thing, as he was recently recorded getting his groove on after the Falcons’ NFC Divisional Playoff win on Jan. 14. Atlanta cornerback Robert Alford posted the video to his Instagram account and received 203,331 views as of Monday.
The Atlanta Falcons will face the New England Patriots and try to bring home their first ever Vince Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 5.
Mariya Lewter
