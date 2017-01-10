Falcons set for playoff rematch with Seahawks

Entering their first playoff game in four seasons, the Atlanta Falcons are using plenty of coach speak to describe the preparation for their NFC divisional round matchup against Seattle.
Several cliches were used throughout Atlanta’s locker room as practice began for Saturday’s game.
“We’re totally pumped for this opportunity,” Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said. “It’ll be a tough and physical battle the entire time.”
This year’s postseason will be the first taste of the playoffs for players like Vic Beasley Jr., Deion Jones and Keanu Neal. But Quinn’s belief in keeping that same style of preparation, regardless of what’s at stake, remains.
The players echoed similar sentiments as they look for the hype of a playoff game to become a non-factor.
“The message (to the younger players) is very clear,” Quinn said. “We get back to it and do what we do. There’s a real style and attitude that we plan to play and prepare with, which I think is important as a player.”
The Falcons faced the Seahawks during the regular season in Seattle, and the matchup was highly publicized after both teams had strong starts to their respective seasons. Early on, it looked as if Atlanta’s chances were slim as its running game was unable to gain any traction and Seattle led 17-3 at halftime.
Then, the Falcons gained a great deal of momentum, outscoring the Seahawks 21-10 to get the opportunity to take the lead late. On fourth down, quarterback Matt Ryan attempted to connect with his star receiver Julio Jones. But Seattle defensive back Richard Sherman was draped over Jones, and the referees opted not to penalize the Seahawks for pass interference, which led to a Seattle win.
More than three months later, the two teams have another chance to square off again, and Atlanta is looking forward to its chance at revenge.
“We felt like we should’ve won that game,” Beasley said. “We were disappointed, and we have a chance to go at them again so we’re looking forward to this.”
Quinn said Monday that his team realized that the foes could play once more this season if the two teams sustained success, and that is the case. But Seattle’s personnel and style of play have changed from October.
The Seahawks have returned a top-tier backfield talent in Thomas Rawls but have lost a defensive leader in Earl Thomas due to injury. Thus, there has been an uptick in Seattle’s run production. For Atlanta, some of the attrition and growth as a team has occurred, as well.
“The physicality that they ran with was evident (against the Detroit Lions on Saturday),” Quinn said. “They’re a different version of themselves, and we’re a different version of ourselves, as well. You saw classic Seahawks ball on display, very good run game and opportunistic defense is what we expected to stand out.”
Saturday’s game will also serve as a bit of a reunion for Quinn as a previous defensive coordinator in Seattle. During his tenure, Quinn was an integral part to the team’s overall success which included multiple postseason appearances and a Super Bowl victory.
Thus, he has an idea of how Seattle likes to play, and that knowledge reciprocates. While Quinn realizes that, he chose to discard past encounters with his former team.
Quinn has not yet communicated with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and is strictly ready to see his team perform.
“There’s definitely a bit of ‘I know what you know, and you know what I know,’ ” Quinn said. “In the game, the players do their thing, and all teams have tendencies that happen by formation or down and distance, and it’s no different in this game. We have some, and they have some. But it’s about the players in between the white lines. I don’t want the spotlight on me, but our team.”
