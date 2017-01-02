Packers surge to postseason, Lions back in

1:14 First baby of the year gets name from the Bible Pause

0:54 Big week for Peach County standout

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:48 'She was a brave young lady,' Brooklyn Rouse's aunt says

0:51 Macon grocer lists the must-have foods for New Year's Day

1:53 They were unable to survive, fire chief says of family of 3

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

0:40 Bob Denison volunteers to make the old new again

1:36 Nick Chubb on why he's returning for another year