Falcons make case for Ryan as MVP

The Atlanta Falcons need one more win for their 11th victory and to clinch a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs.
Quarterback Matt Ryan is a big reason for that success entering Sunday’s regular-season finale against New Orleans at 4:25 p.m.
Ryan has been one of the league’s best quarterbacks this season, with career highs in touchdowns (34), completion percentage (69.5) and yards per attempt (9.3). Ryan also nears his best in passing yardage (4,613) and a career low in interceptions (seven) with one regular-season game remaining.
Ryan ranks at the top of the league in quarterback rating at 82.2 and sits behind only Drew Brees and Kirk Cousins in passing yardage. Ryan’s success in numerous statistical categories and impact on the team place him squarely in the MVP conversation, and his teammates give their vote for his candidacy.
“He leads the offense and is the captain of this ship,” wide receiver Aldrick Robinson said. “Whatever he does is basically what this offense can be. He’s most definitely (deserving of the MVP award). He’s valuable to this team, and it probably wouldn’t be where we are without having Matt behind center. He’s a big part of our success.”
Some of the other MVP candidates include New England quarterback Tom Brady, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott and Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn also vouches for his signal-caller to be placed in the heart of the MVP conversation.
“Matt should totally be in consideration for,” Quinn said. “There are so many people that are part of that, and there’s lots of things that Matt does that aren’t on the stat sheet. Putting it in the right play, protection the call and leading the guys. He’s been a fantastic leader for our team. It’s not a surprise he’s playing at such a high level, and there are so many guys around him that are a very big part of that.
“The connection he has with the offensive line, the tight ends, the running backs and the wide receivers and the encouragement that he has for the guys. He’s been a fantastic teammate, and he’s put the work in and usually when you go for it in that way good things happen, and I think he’s a shining example of that.”
Ryan shrugged off the MVP talk in his weekly gathering with the media as the Falcons are trying to clinch a first-round bye and have placed a priority on Sunday’s game, which features a showdown with Brees.
Ryan struggled a bit in 2015, with seemingly only Julio Jones as a dependable target. A year later, the Falcons added a group of playmakers, including Mohamed Sanu, Taylor Gabriel and Robinson to coincide with Jones in the offensive game plan.
The additional weapons at Ryan’s disposal leave him to credit his entire offensive group for the individual success.
“Obviously, I’m honored to be mentioned with all of the other guys that are in that category,” Ryan said. “To me, it’s a testament to everyone playing well, and you don’t get into that position unless you’re having success as a team. It’s certainly nice, but I’m worried about winning games, and that’s first and foremost.”
