Jones, other key Falcons players return from injury

The Atlanta Falcons return to their divisional slate Saturday after winning easily against two NFC West teams, and Atlanta receives an early Christmas gift as three important players are set to return from injury.
Julio Jones, Adrian Clayborn and Jalen Collins are expected to play against Carolina, head coach Dan Quinn said.
Jones had missed the Falcons’ past two games due to a sprained toe injury, and the team has filled his void nicely with the talents of Taylor Gabriel, Aldrick Robinson and others among the supporting cast. Nonetheless, Jones returns against the team that allowed 300 receiving yards to him earlier this season.
Jones, who was also named to the All-Pro roster this week, progressed from a limited practice participant to now being in game-ready shape.
“He’s looked great, and (Wednesday and Thursday) have built to where he can go and do his thing,” Quinn said. “We wanted to check and see if he could do the cuts and everything, and he was at full speed.”
Gabriel has burst on the scene after his highlight-laden performance against Arizona a few weeks ago. With the absence of Jones, Gabriel has seen more opportunities. But he and the rest of the Falcons’ wide receiver corps look forward to having Jones back.
The return of the league leader in receiving yards gives Matt Ryan his best weapon yet again, and the opposing defensive backfield has a daunting task ahead of it.
“He helps us in the coverages,” Gabriel said. “You can’t just think of one person or two, but you have to think about Julio, as well. When all three of us are in at the same time, it’s hard to double cover one person. It gives the offense a little bit more flexibility and leeway.”
Atlanta has endured its share of attrition throughout the season in the defensive backfield, with Desmond Trufant being placed on the injured reserve list and second-year cornerback Jalen Collins suffering a knee injury.
Collins’ return is good news for the secondary. Collins, who provides a versatile skill set, is happily welcomed by Quinn and staff against an NFC South rival.
“Jalen really worked hard, and really turned it around to get his knee right,” Quinn said. “Carolina has those tall receivers and tight ends, and Kelvin (Benjamin) is a receiver with tight end size. For us to have that length, it’ll be totally important. Throughout we were hopeful to have him back, guarded but optimistic.”
Collins said that he looks forward to returning after missing action for the second time this season. The second-year player out of LSU was suspended four games to open the season for performance enhancing drugs.
Clayborn, who has been a significant player on the defensive front, is back after suffering a meniscus tear and missing three games.
One of the elder statesmen among the Falcons’ front had spent plenty of time trying to rehab his injury. The rapid progress was one that was a pleasant surprise to the coaches.
“Clayborn is back, as well. He’s another one who has really put his intent in,” Quinn said. “I thought he looked great so I checked with him last night to see how he felt, and this game was his goal all along. Our goal was maybe the next game, but he wasn’t hearing that. He really put the time to get ready. His knee is strong, feels great and looked terrific on defense.”
Atlanta has one test remaining until a playoff berth can be clinched for the first time since 2012, but the league’s reigning MVP in Cam Newton stands in the way.
Clayborn’s return could prove beneficial to the Falcons, especially with a dual-threat quarterback standing across the line of scrimmage.
“(Cam Newton) poses a lot because he has a lot of carries and can run it like a tall halfback,” Quinn said. “When he gets the ball in his hand, they have designed quarterback runs. A lot of teams will run zone read, but Cam will run in-line and run in traffic, so he’s definitely a dual threat. Especially in the red zone, he’s been a weapon for them through the years.”
