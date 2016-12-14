Dolphins 'offended' but Arians sticks with story

Miami Dolphins special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi is denying his team was calling out Arizona's snap count on a PAT attempt in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Cardinals.
But Cardinals coach Bruce Arians is sticking to his story.
"We didn't do anything illegal," Rizzi said, "so I'm a little bit taken aback by it and quite frankly a little bit offended by it, because it's accusing us of cheating."
Told of Rizzi's comments after practice on Wednesday, Arians said, "he can be offended all he wants. The referee heard it and told them to stop doing it."
The issue was raised by Arians in his weekly appearance on SiriusXM Radio. He said someone on the Miami side called out the snap count and the ball was snapped early. Chandler Catanzaro missed the kick.
"I don't know which one of the three he's talking about," Rizzi said, "because they missed three. None of our players did anything illegal. Nothing we're ever coached is illegal."
Catanzaro missed his first PAT attempt, missed a 41-yard field goal and had another extra point kick blocked and returned to the Arizona end zone for 2 points.
Arians was talking about the first kick. Why didn't the referee call a penalty?
"He thought we made the kick," Arians said.
Comments