Gabriel emerges as versatile offensive weapon for Falcons

Matt Ryan stepped back and quickly threw the ball to his slot receiver behind the line of scrimmage. Taylor Gabriel showcased many cutbacks while demonstrating a burst of speed down the field.
Thirty-seven yards later, Gabriel was in the end zone for a touchdown.
Gabriel’s impressive display on that play was just a part of a 127-yard, two-touchdown day en route to a 38-19 victory over Arizona. This was Gabriel’s most impressive performance since he was claimed off of waivers Sept. 4 from the Cleveland Browns. It was a career-defining moment for the 25-year old offensive weapon.
“It’s definitely depressing to get cut,” Gabriel said as the Falcons prepare for a 1 p.m. game Sunday against Kansas City. “But it’s a blessing that the Falcons called me. It’s helpful that (offensive coordinator) Kyle (Shanahan) is here, because I always bought into his system of expecting perfection.”
Shanahan’s knowledge of Gabriel’s talents likely served as the key part of Atlanta deciding to add Gabriel to the roster. Entering training camp, the Falcons were counting on newly added receivers Mohamed Sanu and Aldrick Robinson to factor in the equation of taking some focus off of star playmaker Julio Jones by the opposition.
“At the end of the preseason, you’re always look to see who’s available,” Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said. “When we had a chance to add him, we immediately put on the tape to have some indication. We saw his ability to compete and to be featured in the offense, and Kyle saw him first-hand after coaching him for a year, so that was a help.”
A receiver of small stature provides a mismatch for the opposition, and the 5-foot-8 Gabriel fits the bill.
“Man, he’s got a ton of speed,” Quinn said. “We try to feature him in the best ways, and we’ve done so by incorporating him into the run game with jet sweeps. It helps when we can spread it around and attack the whole field, so he’s an important factor in what we do.”
Gabriel received plenty of attention after his big performance against Arizona — including getting a call from former Falcons great Deion Sanders — but he’s not taking his performance for granted.
While having a solid understanding of his capabilities, he believes there’s more to prove.
“It’s a blessing to be in the NFL while being undersized,” Gabriel said. “I can do anything and play any position. If they want me to take the top off the defense, insert block or anything, I can do that. But I’m focused on this Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, putting everything else aside.”
Gabriel’s teammates are certainly aware of his impact. His offensive counterparts speak highly of his skills and believe he provides relief to the unit as a group.
“It helps a lot, any time you can get someone to do what he has, it’s great because he takes pressure off of everyone else,” Falcons receiver Justin Hardy said.
Kansas City features a player with a similar skill set to Gabriel, with Chiefs rookie Tyreek Hill providing a spark both on offense and special teams.
Hill, who has collected 428 receiving yards as well as 717 yards in the return game. With Atlanta having a daunting task ahead of it with Kansas City’s group of playmakers, Gabriel provides a good simulation on the practice field.
“With the team, Gabriel helps as a gunner, as well,” Quinn said. “The Chiefs have a good special teams game, so Gabriel’s speed helps us with that in practice.”
