The Atlanta Hawks are adding this assistant with head coaching experience

Eight days after he was introduced as Atlanta Hawks head coach, it appears Lloyd Pierce has made his first assistant hire.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Tuesday that the Hawks have reached agreement with Dallas Mavericks assistant Melvin Hunt to add Hunt to the coaching staff. Hunt comes to Atlanta after a three-year stint on the Mavericks staff.
Prior to arriving in Dallas, Hunt spent six seasons as an assistant with the Denver Nuggets. Hunt stepped in as Denver’s interim head coach to end the 2014-2015 season, compiling a 10-13 record during that time.
Hunt’s connection with Pierce goes back to the two’s time together with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hunt was an assistant with the team from 2005 to 2010, while Pierce coached there for those final three years.
A former basketball player at Baylor, Hunt began his coaching career in the NBA as a scout with the Houston Rockets in 1999. He spent five seasons with the franchise before becoming an assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2004-2005 campaign.
