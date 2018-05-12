Cavs, Celtics ready for Eastern Conference finals rematch

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives against Boston Celtics' Marcus Morris (13) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston. They both took winding paths to get here, but the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are back in the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight season. LeBron James is looking to join an elite list of players to appear in eight consecutive NBA finals. Michael Dwyer, File AP Photo