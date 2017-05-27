George Diaz: Next move for Magic: Players, play-makers, progress

All the President's Men are in place for the Orlando Magic.
Meet Jeff Weltman, the new guy in charge of basketball operations. Meet John Hammond, the guy Weltman hand-picked to be the team's general manager.
Fun fact: They have a combined 63 years of front-office experience.
Alex Martins, the team's CEO, has wisely decided to go with an old-school vibe to retool a franchise hobbling around on two flat tires and a beat up cassette deck playing Eddie Money tunes.
It's time to get up to speed with everybody else in the NBA. Which brings us to the most essential element:
Players. Good ones. Maybe even a franchise guy or two down the road.
As good as they might be, Weltman and Hammond aren't going to fill the rafters at Amway Center. But it is incumbent upon them to pick the players who will do just that.
It's time to get some energy in the joint, and not the manufactured, piped-in noise from the fancy sound system. It's time to "Shout" for the right reasons, but that might take awhile.
Martins may insist that the team is not in rebuilding mode, as he suggested in April when the team announced that Rob Hennigan had been bounced as the team's general manager.
But that's like sprinkling pixie dust on a rock. The rock remains a rock, and there is nothing magical about Orlando's roster. The Magic have some decent players, but no true identity. Quick question: Who is their best player? Aaron Gordon? Elfrid Payton? Nikola Vucevic?
There's no easy answer. It's not because they're all great players. It's because they're all decent players with a weakness here or there.
They are complementary pieces, and not franchise cornerstones. Help is needed.
The Magic will likely have a little less than $16 million in cap space to sign free agents, which would be an easy-living salary for you or I, but that's upper middle-class compensation for an NBA player.
That takes them out of the running for guys like free-agent forward Paul Millsap, who could easily wait for a team to pony up a deal worth over $150 million for four years.
More bad news for the home team: 18 NBA teams have the ability to create over $25 million in cap space, so all you folks playing GM in grandma's basement can forget about the Magic working out a deal that will bring LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry into town as the newest and grooviest version of the Big Three.
But all hope is not lost kids.
Think draft. And trades. And a little patience. (Yet again. Sigh).
The Magic have the No. 6 pick in the NBA draft on June 22. That means no Markelle Fultz or Lonzo Ball (but no LaVar ball either. Yay!). But maybe Malik Monk (Yay!).
The kid from Kentucky has star power. He's a 6-3 shooting guard with a 42-inch vertical leap. He's also a guy who will give the Magic a go-to player when somebody needs to take a shot to win a game. That's better than the current game plan of rock-paper-scissors.
The Magic have whiffed on a lot of players recently. Mario Hezonja comes to mind, even though he has one more season on the clock before we can officially label him boom or bust.
But Monk will begin to give this team an identity. That puts the onus back on Weltman and Hammond. They have the experience to cobble together a competitive roster. The Magic are heavily invested in both gentlemen, and will be sending a 2018 second-round draft pick to the Toronto Raptors as compensation for letting Weltman out of his contract.
No pressure guys, but Game On.
Just please give everyone something to shout about, and not at, when the Orlando Magic show up for work.
