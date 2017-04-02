Blazers at .500 with 6th straight win, 130-117 over Suns

0:37 Police find shell casings at scene of boy's shooting Pause

0:24 Dickey looking for wins in new Braves stadium

1:46 Fireworks cap off Party on the Green at Wesleyan

1:21 Columbus bus driver talks about his termination from Metra over horn issue

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:13 Scenes from the opening ceremonies of Cherry Blossom Festival

1:21 A Fruity Pebble-laced chicken waffle on a stick, anyone?

2:21 P&Z defers decision on Vineville restaurants