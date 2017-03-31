Hornets make 17 3-pointers in 122-114 win over Nuggets

Kemba Walker had 31 points, and the Marco Belinelli and Frank Kaminsky took over in the fourth quarter as the Charlotte Hornets preserved their slim playoff hopes with a 122-114 win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.
The Hornets shot 17 for 26 on 3-pointers, including 7 for 12 in the fourth quarter.
Charlotte trailed by eight entering the fourth, but scored 12 straight points to take control. Walker ignited the run with a long 3-pointer and then scored on a drive and drew a foul. Kaminsky, who had 22 points, and Belinelli each had three 3s in the fourth quarter as Charlotte outscored Denver 36-20.
Both teams entered the game on the outside of the playoff bubble. Charlotte was 2 1/2 games out of the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Nuggets were 1 1/2 out of the eighth spot in the West.
Nikola Jokic led Denver with 26 points and 13 rebounds.
