Antetokounmpo, Monroe lead Bucks past Clippers, 112-101

A frustrated Blake Griffin and Chris Paul checked out early and backups for both teams finished the game.
It was a sweet sight for the Milwaukee Bucks as they built a 23-point lead and pulled away again late for a 112-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.
Giannis Antetokoumpo led the way with 24 points, eight assists and five rebounds, while Greg Monroe had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists.
The Bucks (27-33) took advantage of 23 Clippers turnovers to score 41 points and won despite 56.3 percent shooting by Los Angeles.
The Clippers (36-25) lost for the fourth time in five games since the All-Star break.
Griffin and Paul each had 21 points for the Clippers, but the Bucks' strategy of sending DeAndre Jordan to the foul line worked well. Jordan had 14 points and 10 rebounds but was 4 of 13 from the line.
Khris Middleton had 19 points, nine assists and four rebounds in 32 minutes for Milwaukee.
Middleton was back in the starting lineup Friday, making only his second start in eight appearances since returning from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the first 50 games of the season.
He was active while scoring 14 points and adding six assists and three steals in 18 first-half minutes.
The Bucks also got 30 points from their bench in the half, led by Monroe's 16 points and Matthew Dellavedova with nine points and five assists.
Paul scored 14 points in the third quarter to help the Clippers rally within 85-76.
But the Bucks went on a 14-4 run to open the fourth quarter and take a commanding 99-80 advantage.
