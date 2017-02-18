Anthony: Wanted to get away, but All-Star a break from drama

0:53 Bibb County has "greater need" for good teachers, prospective parapro says Pause

1:09 Man charged in girlfriend’s killing asks in court if he can “talk to somebody about mental health”

0:23 Telegraph recently talked to man wanted for killing girlfriend

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

0:49 Man found guilty of gun charges in community center shooting asks for mercy

2:32 Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial

2:01 "I wouldn't change it for the world," former deputy says of paralysis

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

1:24 "We know a Wesleyan graduate when we see her."