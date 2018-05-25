Brother's memory keeps Stefan Wilson racing for a cause

FILE - In this Monday, May 21, 2018, file photo, Stefan Wilson, of England, waits in the pits before a practice session for the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Nearly three years after his brother Justin Wilson died at age 37 from injuries sustained when debris from another car hit him in the head at Pocono Raceway, Wilson feels his presence everywhere he turns at Indianapolis Motor Speedway these days. Darron Cummings File AP Photo