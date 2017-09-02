NASCAR Auto Racing

September 2, 2017 9:51 PM

Steve Torrence wins Top Fuel NHRA Traxxas Nitro Shootout

The Associated Press
CLERMONT, Ind.

Steve Torrence won the Top Fuel NHRA Traxxas Nitro Shootout on Saturday at the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway.

Torrence ran a 3.673-second pass at 329.50 mph to beat Tony Schumacher in the specialty event final and win $100,000. It was Torrence's third Traxxas Shootout finals appearance and first victory.

Clay Millican led Tup Fuel qualifying, Matt Hagan topped the Funny Car field, Greg Anderson was thge fasested in Pro Stock, and Eddie Krawiec led in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Millican set the track elapsed-time record during the third of five qualifying sessions with a 3.663 at 329.10. Hagan remained on top with his 3.799 at 338.77 in Friday's opening qualifying run.

Anderson ran a 6.561 at 210.11 in the third qualifying round, and Krawiec had a 6.822 at 196.62 during his third qualifying run.

