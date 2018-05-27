Padres use long ball to stop Dodgers, 7-5

LOS ANGELES–The Los Angeles Dodgers have weathered their crisis. They are coming for the National League West, and they are coming hard.
Or, perhaps, the division is coming back to them.
Either way, the summer at Chavez Ravine looks a lot less bleak than it did on the first day of this month, when the Dodgers were nine games out of first place.
Had the Dodgers won Saturday, they would have closed within 21/2 games of first, the closest they would have been since the first week of the season. Instead, they gave up four home runs and three leads in a problematic 7-5 loss to the San Diego Padres. It had been 18 days since they had given up so many runs.
The Dodgers still are in fourth place, and they still are under .500, but the NL West is a glorious mess, jumbled and entirely winnable. The Colorado Rockies lead, but the Arizona Diamondbacks are a half-game back, the San Francisco Giants two back.
Then come the Dodgers, in search of their sixth consecutive division title, at 31/2 back. Even the Padres, with a record worse than all but two other NL teams, are only 51/2 back.
The Dodgers have cut their deficit by more than half in the absence of Clayton Kershaw, and their three-time Cy Young Award winner is expected to rejoin the Dodgers' rotation within the next week.
But, on Saturday, the signs were not all good for the home team.
The best sign, perhaps, was the home run by Justin Turner, his first since the World Series.
Turner sat out the first six weeks of this season because of a broken wrist, and power sometimes does not return until long after a player does. He is batting .282 in his first 11 games this season, with four extra-base hits.
Chris Taylor also homered for the Dodgers.
The most concerning sign, perhaps, was the performance of Alex Wood. The loss went to Daniel Hudson, the second of five Dodgers relievers. In the last three innings, four relievers combined to give up two runs, three hits and four walks.
Wood gave up three home runs in 51/3 innings, after giving up four in his previous 57 innings this season. He gave up five runs, all on home runs: a two-run shot by Freddy Galvis, a solo home run by former Dodger A.J. Ellis that prompted a round of half-hearted boos, and a two-run shot by Christian Villanueva.
Villaneuva, the Padres' rookie third baseman, homered again, off Dodgers reliever Josh Fields. Villanueva has 14 home runs, one shy of Bryce Harper for the NL lead.
Save 'em a spot?
After Kershaw pitched a simulated game Saturday, he saluted rookie Walker Buehler and swingman Ross Stripling for excellence that might catapult them beyond their status as understudies.
Kershaw, Rich Hill and Hyun-Jin Ryu are on the disabled list, and Kershaw suggested it would be an understatement to say Buehler and Stripling have filled the void.
"They've been pitching unbelievable," Kershaw said. "I think they're way beyond filling the void. I think they're here to stay."
In the simulated game – no commercials, no baserunners, no crowd – Kershaw and Hill combined to face 22 batters in about half an hour.
"It's a fast game," Kershaw said. "That's what we all want, right?"
