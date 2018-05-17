Members of the Atlanta Braves grounds crew rush to cover the infield during a rain shower before the Braves' baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Atlanta.
Members of the Atlanta Braves grounds crew rush to cover the infield during a rain shower before the Braves' baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Atlanta. John Bazemore AP Photo
Members of the Atlanta Braves grounds crew rush to cover the infield during a rain shower before the Braves' baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Atlanta. John Bazemore AP Photo

MLB & Atlanta Braves

Cubs-Braves postponed by rain; makeup game on Aug 30

By GEORGE HENRY Associated Press

May 17, 2018 10:16 PM

ATLANTA

The final game of a three-game series between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves has been postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up Aug. 30.

Rain began falling a few minutes before Thursday's scheduled first pitch at 7:35 p.m. It was coming down heavily an hour later and was called at 9:56 p.m.

It marked the sixth postponement for the Cubs this season and their second against Atlanta, which won a makeup game 6-5 on Monday at Wrigley Field.

There was no immediate announcement on how the teams' pitching plans will be affected. Jon Lester was scheduled to start for the Cubs, who begin a three-game series Friday in Cincinnati.

Max Fried was Atlanta's starter, filling in after Mike Soroka went on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain. Sean Newcomb is slated to start for the Braves when they begin a three-game series Friday night at home against Miami.

  Comments  