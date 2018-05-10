The Atlanta Braves set a new franchise record on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter surrendered an eighth-inning single to Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos on Wednesday that gave Tampa Bay its first two runs in 17 innings against Atlanta. While the hit gave the Rays some late life, it also set the cap on a new record for the Braves.
Atlanta pitched 34 consecutive innings on the road without giving up a run in two games against the New York Mets and nearly two full games against the Rays. The road shutout streak is the longest for the Braves in the modern era of baseball — post-1900 — and topped the 30-inning record set by Atlanta in 1992.
Atlanta pitching started the shutout streak against the Mets, with a 7-0 victory on May 2 and a 10-0 win the following day. After a three-game homestand against the San Francisco Giants, the Braves pitchers carried on the shutout efforts in a 1-0 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
According to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, Tuesday’s win marked the first time a Braves pitching staff had thrown three consecutive road shutouts since the Milwaukee Braves in 1948.
Braves pitcher Julio Teheran started Wednesday’s victory over Tampa, his second such start in the record-breaking run. Teheran had a no-hitter through 6.2 innings against the Mets on May 3 and pitched well again against Tampa Bay, throwing 6.0 innings with four allowed hits, no earned runs and seven strikeouts.
Teheran, who now boasts a 3-1 record with a 3.14 ERA through eight starts this season, told the AJC’s David O’Brien “The last time I felt like this was in ’13 in my rookie year.”
“It’s fun to know — especially as a pitcher — to know the team is the best it’s been in a long time,” Teheran said. “We’re having fun here and you can see the difference, especially me, being on the team the last six years.”
Comments