LEADING OFF: Bogaerts expected back by Boston; Miller to DL

FILE - In this April 7, 2018, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts heads for the dugout after scoring against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game in Boston. Bogaerts was expected to return to the Red Sox lineup on Friday, April 27m for a homestand opener against Tampa Bay. Bogarts broke the talus bone in his left ankle on April 8 while sliding into the Rays dugout to grab an errant ball. Winslow Townson, File AP Photo