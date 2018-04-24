Washington Nationals starting pitcher A.J. Cole, right, looks to the outfield as New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes, left, runs the bases after hitting a grand slam in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in New York.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher A.J. Cole, right, looks to the outfield as New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes, left, runs the bases after hitting a grand slam in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in New York. Kathy Willens AP Photo
Washington Nationals starting pitcher A.J. Cole, right, looks to the outfield as New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes, left, runs the bases after hitting a grand slam in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in New York. Kathy Willens AP Photo

MLB & Atlanta Braves

Yankees acquire RHP A.J. Cole from Nationals for cash

The Associated Press

April 24, 2018 12:27 AM

NEW YORK

The Yankees have acquired pitcher A.J. Cole from the Washington Nationals, hoping the once-promising righty can find his rhythm in a new place.

New York announced it obtained Cole for cash following a 14-1 win over Minnesota on Monday night. Right-hander David Hale was designated for assignment after pitching two scoreless innings to finish off the rout.

The 26-year-old Cole was cut by the Nationals on Friday. He was 1-1 with a 13.06 ERA in four games.

Cole won the fifth spot in the rotation out of spring training, but was tagged by Atlanta for 10 runs in 3 2/3 innings in his first start. He made one more start, then was shifted to the bullpen when Jeremy Hellickson joined the Nationals.

The 6-foot-5 Cole is 5-8 with a 5.32 ERA in parts of four seasons with Washington.

Hellickson was signed less than two weeks before opening day. Once he became available after an extended spring, he was added to Washington's roster and Cole became expendable.

Hellickson has made two starts for the Nationals and kept them in the game both times.

  Comments  