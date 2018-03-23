A look at the top 30 prospects for the Atlanta Braves

The Braves’ farm system has been ranked as the best in baseball by ESPN.com, MILB.com and Baseball America. The rebuilding process has produced tremendous talent through trades and the draft. The Telegraph ranks the Braves’ top 30 prospects.
1 – Ronald Acuna – OF – 20 years old: The best prospect in baseball did nothing to quiet the hype this spring by hitting .432, four home runs, 11 RBI and a .519 on base percentage in 44 at bats. Acuna will be up by mid-April and should be in Atlanta’s outfield for years to come.
2 – Mike Soroka – RHP – 20 years old: The Braves allowed Soroka to skip High-A last year, an unusual move. But Soroka thrived, with a 2.75 ERA. Soroka came to camp with an improved fastball and convinced the Braves coaches he might be in the Atlanta rotation by midseason.
3 – Kyle Wright – RHP - 22 years old: Last year’s first round pick was held back a bit after a heavy workload at Vanderbilt. Wright was brought to big league camp and showed he is not far away. Wright will likely start 2018 at Double-A Mississippi. Top-of-the-rotation stuff.
Never miss a local story.
4 – Kolby Allard – LHP - 20 years old: Allard was also pushed up to Double-A last season and did well, making 27 starts and posting a 3.18 ERA. He’s a step behind Soroka, but not by much. Allard has great command of his fastball, and scouts believe he could be a third starter.
5 – Austin Riley – 3B – 21 years old: Riley hit two monster home runs in the Grapefruit League games and convinced many he is the future third baseman. He has improved greatly with his glove at third base the last two years. Some believe he could be another Scott Rolen.
6 – Max Fried – LHP – 24 years old: Fried got a taste of the big leagues late last season and did well in nine games (four starts). Another potential third starter, Fried must avoid a flareup with blisters, which has caused him to miss starts the last two years. Great curveball.
7 – Luiz Gohara – LHP – 21 years old: Injuries in spring training cost him the fifth starter job, at least for now. He’ll need a full spring training, so Gohara may not be ready until May 1. If he’s healthy, Gohara could be special. But his weight may make that a constant battle.
8 – Ian Anderson – RHP – 19 years old: The Braves were careful with Anderson last season, limiting him to 20 starts and 83 innings in Low-A Rome. Expect Anderson to get a full season in High-A Florida this year. The Braves still believe he has the potential to be a special pitcher.
9 – Joey Wentz – LHP - 20 years old: Wentz had a great season in Rome last year, with a 2.60 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 131.2 innings. Wentz has great confidence in his stuff. He’ll start in High-A Florida, but Wentz will likely finish in AA.
10 – Alex Jackson – C – 22 years old: Acquired from the Mariners a year ago, Jackson was moved back behind the plate and has drawn positive reviews from the Atlanta coaches. If Jackson does well in Double-A this year, he could be in Atlanta by next season. Power bat.
The others
11 – A.J Minter – LHP
12 – Touki Toussaint – RHP
13 – Bryse Wilson – RHP
14 – Cristian Pache – CF
15 – Dustin Peterson – LF
16 – William Contreras – C
17 – Ricardo Sanchez – LHP
18 – Drew Waters – OF
19 – Kyle Muller – RHP
20 – Drew Lugbauer – C
21 – Patrick Weigel – RHP
22 – Tucker Davidson – LHP
23 – Derian Cruz – SS
24 – Freddy Tarnok – RHP
25 – Isranel Wilson – OF
26 – Brett Cumberland – C
27 – Troy Bacon – RHP
28 – Josh Graham – RHP
29 – Travis Demeritte – 2B
30 – Braxton Davidson – 1B
Comments