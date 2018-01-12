Blackmon, Rockies reach $14M, 1-year deal, avoid arbitration

FILE - In this April 21, 2017, file photo, Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon follows through with his swing after connecting for a two-run inside-the-park home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto in the fourth inning of a baseball game, in Denver. NL batting champion Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to a $14 million, one-year contract, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo