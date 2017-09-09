Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Chicago.
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh AP Photo
MLB & Atlanta Braves

Brewers' Nelson leaves start against Cubs with sore arm

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 12:27 AM

CHICAGO

Milwaukee Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson left Friday night's 2-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs after jamming his right shoulder.

Nelson singled off the left-field wall in the fifth inning and hurt his shoulder diving back to first after rounding the base. He is scheduled for tests on Saturday, though the Brewers don't think the injury is serious.

Nelson threw four-hit ball over five innings. The 28-year-old right-hander struck out seven and walked two while winning his third straight start.

Nelson felt discomfort pitching the fifth, though he got out of a first-and-third jam when he retired Anthony Rizzo on a fly to deep center. Josh Hader came on to start the sixth for Milwaukee.

  Comments  

