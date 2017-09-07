David Wright still eyeing return despite another surgery

FILE - In this May 6, 2016, file photo, New York Mets' David Wright watches during batting practice before the Mets played the San Diego Padres in a baseball game in San Diego. Wright says he's still hopeful to return to the major leagues even after surgery Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2017, to fix the rotator cuff in his right shoulder, the latest setback in the 34-year-old's lengthy comeback attempt. Gregory Bull, File AP Photo