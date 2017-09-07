MLB & Atlanta Braves

White Sox LHP Rodon scratched with shoulder stiffness

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 8:25 PM

CHICAGO

White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon has been scratched from his start against Cleveland with left shoulder stiffness.

Rodon, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, missed the first part of the season because of bursitis in his left biceps. The 24-year-old Rodon is 2-5 with a 4.15 ERA in 12 starts this year.

He was replaced by veteran right-hander Mike Pelfrey on Thursday night.

The Indians adjusted their lineup after the pitching change. Lonnie Chisenhall replaced Ben Guyer in right field and Bradley Zimmer replaced Greg Allen in center.

