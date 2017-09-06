Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon tags out Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista trying to score on a fly ball during the 11th inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon tags out Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista trying to score on a fly ball during the 11th inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Winslow Townson AP Photo
MLB & Atlanta Braves

Boston marathon: Red Sox beat Blue Jays 3-2 in 19 innings

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 1:22 AM

BOSTON

The Red Sox have won their own version of the Boston marathon, playing 19 innings and beating the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2.

The game at Fenway Park took six hours and ended after 1 a.m. Wednesday. About 700 fans were left in the ballpark when Hanley Ramirez hit a winning single.

It was the longest game in the majors since July 2016, when Cleveland beat Toronto 2-1 in 19 innings.

Boston used 12 pitchers, tying an American League record set a day earlier by the Los Angeles Angels.

Toronto took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning. The AL East-leading Red Sox tied it on run-scoring groundouts by Ramirez and Mitch Moreland.

