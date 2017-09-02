MLB & Atlanta Braves

September 2, 2017 8:27 PM

Archer exits Rays game against White Sox with injury

By SARAH TROTTO Associated Press
CHICAGO

Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Chris Archer left due to right lateral forearm tightness after giving up back-to-back home runs without recording an out in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.

Alen Hanson hit his fourth home run on Archer's second pitch of the game, and Yolmer Sanchez followed with his ninth homer. Archer threw just eight pitches, three for strikes, before the Rays coaching staff and trainer checked on him and he left the game as a precaution.

Archer became the third pitcher in Rays history to allow home runs to the first two batters in a game.

Austin Pruitt replaced Archer, whose 225 strikeouts rank second in the American League and third in the majors behind Boston's Chris Sale (264) and Washington's Max Scherzer (230). Archer is second in the league with 179 1/3 innings pitched.

