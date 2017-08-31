Los Angeles Angels' Cliff Pennington is doused with liquid by Ben Revere following the team's 10-8 win against the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Pennington hit his first career grand slam.
Los Angeles Angels' Cliff Pennington is doused with liquid by Ben Revere following the team's 10-8 win against the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Pennington hit his first career grand slam. Jae C. Hong AP Photo

Trout, Pujols, Pennington rally Angels to 10-8 win over A's

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ Associated Press

August 31, 2017 2:05 AM

ANAHEIM, Calif.

Mike Trout went 4 for 4 with a homer and scored four times in his return to the lineup, Albert Pujols homered twice and Cliff Pennington hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning to rally the Los Angeles Angels past the Oakland Athletics 10-8 on Wednesday night.

Pujols drove in four runs and scored three. Trout had a triple and two singles for the Angels, who erased a five-run deficit and won their third straight. They remained a game behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card.

Trout snapped an 0-for-17 slump that marked the second-longest hitless skid of his career. He missed the previous two games as a precaution with a stiff neck after crashing into the outfield wall Sunday trying to make a catch.

Matt Olson and Bruce Maxwell homered as Oakland scored a season-high eight runs in the fourth to build an 8-3 lead. But the Angels scored two in the fifth and five in the seventh, capped by Pennington's first career slam.

