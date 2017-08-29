Choo paces Rangers' 12-2 rout of Astros in Florida

Texas Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo, second from right, celebrates with Elvis Andrus, left, Robinson Chirinos, second from left, and Rougned Odor, right, after Choo hit a three-run home run off Houston Astros relief pitcher Francis Martes during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Astros moved their three-game home series against the Rangers to St. Petersburg because of unsafe conditions from Hurricane Harvey. Chris O'Meara AP Photo