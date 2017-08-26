Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis swings for a home run off Texas Rangers' Nick Martinez during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
MLB & Atlanta Braves

Khris Davis homers twice to power Athletics past Rangers 3-1

By JANIE McCAULEY AP Baseball Writer

August 26, 2017 12:38 AM

OAKLAND, Calif.

Khris Davis hit a go-ahead homer leading off the seventh after his tying solo shot in the fourth, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Friday night.

Kendall Graveman (4-4) struck out six and didn't walk a batter in seven innings, improving to 3-0 at home in his fifth start back from a stint on the disabled list. He allowed one run and nine hits.

Davis notched his 15th career multihomer game and fourth this season with Nos. 35 and 36 of the year, then Matt Chapman added an RBI single insurance run in the seventh.

Adrian Beltre hit an RBI single in the first before Davis' one-out drive in the fourth tied it.

