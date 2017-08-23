Oakland Athletics left fielder Rajai Davis chases after a fly ball single that was hit by Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis in the second inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Oakland Athletics left fielder Rajai Davis chases after a fly ball single that was hit by Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis in the second inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Patrick Semansky AP Photo
Oakland Athletics left fielder Rajai Davis chases after a fly ball single that was hit by Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis in the second inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Patrick Semansky AP Photo

MLB & Atlanta Braves

AL East-leading Red Sox obtain OF Rajai Davis from Oakland

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 8:17 PM

CLEVELAND

The AL East-leading Boston Red Sox have boosted their outfield depth by acquiring speedy Rajai Davis from the Oakland Athletics for a minor league outfielder.

The Red Sox sent 18-year-old Rafael Rincones to the last-place A's on Wednesday. Hours earlier, Boston put center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on the 10-day disabled list because of a sprained left thumb.

Davis is expected to join the Red Sox in Cleveland on Thursday for a game between division leaders. He hit .233 with 26 stolen bases, five home runs and 18 RBIs in 100 games with Oakland this season.

The 36-year-old Davis is in his 12th big league season. He led the American League with 43 steals last year for Cleveland, and also hit a big home run in Game 7 of the World Series off Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman.

Davis also has played for Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Toronto and Detroit. He didn't play Wednesday in Oakland's 8-7 loss in 12 innings at Baltimore.

The Red Sox designated outfielder outfielder Steve Selsky for assignment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Commings practices as a member of the Braves

Commings practices as a member of the Braves 1:38

Commings practices as a member of the Braves
N.Y. Mets Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media 1:05

N.Y. Mets Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media
Judge to jurors in death penalty case: Don't talk about Atlanta Braves 0:47

Judge to jurors in death penalty case: Don't talk about Atlanta Braves

View More Video