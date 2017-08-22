Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Chris Carlson AP Photo
MLB & Atlanta Braves

Beltre homers, Hamels pitches Rangers to 5-3 win over Angels

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 1:34 AM

ANAHEIM, Calif.

Adrian Beltre hit a three-run homer and Cole Hamels pitched seven effective innings as the Texas Rangers cooled off the Los Angeles Angels with a 5-3 victory Monday night.

The loss dropped the Angels, who had won nine of 11, a half-game back of Minnesota in the race for the second AL wild card.

Hamels (9-1) allowed two runs on three hits, two walks and a hit batter, striking out three. Alex Claudio got four outs to earn his seventh save, despite giving up an RBI single to Mike Trout in the ninth.

In his fourth start since a three-month stint on the disabled list due to an oblique strain, Tyler Skaggs (1-4) was charged with five runs — four earned — in 5 1/3 innings. Ha gave up four hits, walked one and hit two batters with pitches.

