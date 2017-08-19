Colorado Rockies catcher Jonathan Lucroy, right, tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Neil Walker as he tries to steal home plate from third base during a double steal in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Denver.
Colorado Rockies catcher Jonathan Lucroy, right, tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Neil Walker as he tries to steal home plate from third base during a double steal in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Denver. David Zalubowski AP Photo
Colorado Rockies catcher Jonathan Lucroy, right, tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Neil Walker as he tries to steal home plate from third base during a double steal in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Denver. David Zalubowski AP Photo

MLB & Atlanta Braves

Aguilar's go-ahead HR in 9th lifts Brewers over Rockies 6-3

By MICHAEL KELLY Associated Press

August 19, 2017 11:39 PM

DENVER

Pinch-hitter Jesus Aguilar connected for a go-ahead home run with two outs in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 Saturday night for their fifth win in six games.

It was 3-all when Greg Holland (2-4) hit Keon Broxton with an 0-2 pitch with one out in the ninth. Aguilar hit his 12th homer, and Milwaukee added another run as Eric Thames walked, stole second and Neil Walker's RBI single chased Holland.

Travis Shaw also homered for the Brewers.

DJ LeMahieu got three hits and Trevor Story had two doubles for Colorado. The Rockies remained a game ahead of Arizona for the NL's first wild card and 4 1-2 up on Milwaukee.

Anthony Swarzak (2-0) tossed one inning and Corey Knebel got the last three outs for his 25th save.

The Rockies lost for the first time in 12 home games that Chad Bettis has started. Bettis, who pitched seven scoreless innings Monday in his first start since undergoing cancer treatment, went seven innings again and gave up three runs — all in the third.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Commings practices as a member of the Braves

Commings practices as a member of the Braves 1:38

Commings practices as a member of the Braves
N.Y. Mets Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media 1:05

N.Y. Mets Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media
Judge to jurors in death penalty case: Don't talk about Atlanta Braves 0:47

Judge to jurors in death penalty case: Don't talk about Atlanta Braves

View More Video