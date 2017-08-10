New York Mets' Jacob deGrom pitches during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Philadelphia.
MLB & Atlanta Braves

Mets' deGrom leaves in 7th after getting hit by batted ball

By AARON BRACY Associated Press

August 10, 2017 9:35 PM

PHILADELPHIA

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom was lifted in the seventh inning of Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies after appearing to get hit on the back of his right arm above the elbow on a line drive by Nick Williams.

DeGrom had been brilliant to that point and left after giving up four hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and no walks.

The 29-year-old right-hander initially smiled when manager Terry Collins came out to check on his star pitcher. But deGrom never threw a warmup pitch nor appeared to protest Collins' decision to take him out.

DeGrom entered the game with an 8-2 record and a 1.98 ERA in his last 10 starts, following an eight-game winning streak with losses in his last two. He also had been 5-0 in nine career starts against Philadelphia before Thursday.

  Comments  

