Votto extends hitting streak to 14, Reds beat Padres 8-3

By JOE KAY AP Sports Writer

August 09, 2017 10:14 PM

CINCINNATI

Joey Votto extended his longest hitting streak of the season to 14 games, Stuart Turner hit his first major league homer, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the San Diego Padres 8-3 on Wednesday night.

Votto had a double and a single off left-hander Travis Wood (2-4), who made his third start since San Diego acquired him in a trade with Kansas City. Turner and Eugenio Suarez each had a two-run homer, and Jose Peraza singled with the bases loaded off Wood, who lasted five innings.

Votto's career high is a 17-game hitting streak last season. He's batting .477 with four homers during the current one.

Asher Wojciechowski (3-1) won his second straight start despite allowing a solo homer by Manuel Margot and a two-run shot by Wil Myers. He gave up seven hits and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings.

The Reds are 8-18 since the All-Star break. San Diego has lost five of seven.

The Reds are 2-4 against San Diego with one game left in their series. They haven't won a season series against the Padres since 2012.

REDS ADDITION

Cincinnati claimed RH Luke Farrell off waivers from the Dodgers and optioned him to Triple-A Louisville. They designated utility player Scott Van Slyke for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RF Scott Schebler plans to take batting practice on Thursday as he recovers from a sore left shoulder. He's been sidelined since Aug. 1 and plans to be activated this weekend.

UP NEXT

Padres: RH Dinelson Lamet (6-4) has won his last three starts. He's trying to become the first Padres pitcher to win four in a row since Jesse Hahn in 2014. He has a 1.96 ERA during his winning streak.

Reds: RH Luis Castillo (2-5) makes his 10th major league start and his first against San Diego. He gave up four runs in 6 1/3 innings of a 4-1 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

