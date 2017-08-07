St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Orlin Wagner AP Photo
MLB & Atlanta Braves

Carpenter homers as Cardinals beat Royals 11-3

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 11:09 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Matt Carpenter hit a three-run homer in St. Louis' six-run fourth inning, and the Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 11-3 on Monday night for their third consecutive victory.

Paul DeJong and Kolten Wong also connected for the Cardinals, who returned to .500 at 56-56. Carlos Martinez (8-9) pitched eight innings of two-run ball for just his second win in his last nine starts.

St. Louis also got some help from Kansas City during its outburst in the fourth. Ian Kennedy (4-8) walked No. 9 hitter Greg Garcia on five pitches with the bases loaded, and shortstop Alcides Escobar and catcher Drew Butera each committed an error.

  Comments  

