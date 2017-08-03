MLB & Atlanta Braves

Orioles turn triple play against Tigers

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 9:44 PM

BALTIMORE

The Baltimore Orioles turned a nifty around-the-horn triple play against the Detroit Tigers.

The play occurred Thursday night in the top of the third with runners at first and second and catcher James McCann at the plate.

McCann bounced a grounder to third baseman Manny Machado, who stepped on third and fired the ball to second baseman Jonathan Schoop.

Schoop then tossed the relay to Chris Davis to complete the 5-4-3 play.

It was the fourth triple play in the majors this season, the second by Baltimore. The Orioles also pulled off a triple play on May 2 at Boston.

