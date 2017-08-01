Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda 18) works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Atlanta.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda 18) works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Atlanta.

MLB & Atlanta Braves

Maeda pitches Dodgers past Braves 3-2 for 9th straight

By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer

August 01, 2017 10:47 PM

ATLANTA

Kenta Maeda allowed only two hits in seven scoreless innings, Cody Bellinger homered and the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Tuesday night for their ninth straight win.

The slumping Braves were shut down by Maeda (10-4) but cut their deficit to one with Johan Camargo's two-run homer off Josh Ravin in the eighth. Atlanta ended the inning with Brandon Phillips, who had a pinch-hit single, on third base.

Bellinger led off the fourth with his 29th homer into the Braves' bullpen in right-center off Lucas Sims (0-1).

Sims and second baseman Ozzie Albies made their major league debuts for Atlanta, which has lost six in a row.

Kenley Jansen struck out the side in the ninth for his 28th save in 29 chances.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Commings practices as a member of the Braves

Commings practices as a member of the Braves 1:38

Commings practices as a member of the Braves
N.Y. Mets Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media 1:05

N.Y. Mets Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media
Judge to jurors in death penalty case: Don't talk about Atlanta Braves 0:47

Judge to jurors in death penalty case: Don't talk about Atlanta Braves

View More Video